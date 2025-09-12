"We are now focusing on our territory". NATO responds to whether it will shoot down targets over Ukraine

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe sees no conflict between allocating resources for a new operation and helping Ukraine

Alexus Hrynkiewicz (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

As part of Operation Eastern Sentinel, NATO is focusing on the defense of the territory of member states, the supreme Allied commander Europe has said Alexus Grynkewich during the press conference.

The journalist asked if it was time to allow NATO countries on the eastern flank to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over the west of Ukraine as they approach the border, and if it was time to simply fully integrate with Kyiv, since it and the Alliance "are still facing with the same enemy."

"I would say that 'Eastern Sentinel' is focused on the defense of the Alliance's territory," Grynkewich replied.

The journalist also asked about the risk of military assistance to Kyiv, as "there is now a competition between what Ukraine needs and what the allies demand for themselves."

In response, the general noted that he currently sees no conflict between the support that individual countries provide to Ukraine and what they offer to provide for Operation Eastern Sentinel.