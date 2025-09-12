Trump: My patience with Putin is, in a sense, running out, and very quickly

The US President said that new restrictions against the dictator may include banking sanctions, oil and duties

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that his patience with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is coming to an end. The politician told about this in an interview with fox News channel.

The journalist asked Trump if his patience with Putin had run out.

"Yes, it's sort of running out and running out quickly. But it takes two to tango. It's amazing: when Putin wanted to do it [sit down at the negotiating table], Zelenskyy didn't want to. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn't want to do it. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is questioning it. But we're going to have to act very, very decisively," the US president said.

When asked what kind of pressure could be put on the Russian dictator, the head of the US said that "it will be very painful because of sanctions against banks, as well as oil and duties."

"But I have already done it. I've done a lot. Look, India was their biggest customer. I introduced 50% tariff on India, because they buy oil from Russia. This is not an easy thing to do. This is a serious step. And it causes the [US] break with India, you know," the politician added.