Trump: My patience with Putin is, in a sense, running out, and very quickly
President of the United States Donald Trump said that his patience with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is coming to an end. The politician told about this in an interview with fox News channel.
The journalist asked Trump if his patience with Putin had run out.
"Yes, it's sort of running out and running out quickly. But it takes two to tango. It's amazing: when Putin wanted to do it [sit down at the negotiating table], Zelenskyy didn't want to. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn't want to do it. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is questioning it. But we're going to have to act very, very decisively," the US president said.
When asked what kind of pressure could be put on the Russian dictator, the head of the US said that "it will be very painful because of sanctions against banks, as well as oil and duties."
"But I have already done it. I've done a lot. Look, India was their biggest customer. I introduced 50% tariff on India, because they buy oil from Russia. This is not an easy thing to do. This is a serious step. And it causes the [US] break with India, you know," the politician added.
- On August 22, Trump said that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia or do "nothing". It was not the first "ultimatum" of the US President on the timing of the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On September 10, the head of the European Commission informed President Zelenskyy about the joint work of the EU and the United States to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
- The next day, it became known that the American president lifted sanctions from the Belarusian airline Belavia, and the regime of dictator Lukashenka released 52 political prisoners.
- Aviation expert Khrapchynsky said LIGA.netthat the easing of sanctions against Belavia could to simplify the logistics capabilities of the Russian army.
