Head of the European Commission tells Zelenskyy about the EU-US work to strengthen sanctions against Russia

European official briefs President of Ukraine on joint work of Brussels and Washington

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

The European Union and the United States are working together to increase economic restrictions on the aggressor country of Russia. This was announced by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a call with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said is the head of Ukraine.

"Ursula informed us about the joint work with American partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also thanked the official for her annual address to the European Parliament and her "clear message" on the allocation of 6 billion euros for the production of drones in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted: Kyiv and Brussels should "find even more ways" to use frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

"We also discussed support for Ukrainian children. Ursula confirmed that the European Union will help finance free meals for schoolchildren. We also coordinated further steps to return the abducted children. We agreed to stay in touch," the president said.