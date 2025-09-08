CNN: EU sanctions envoy arrives in US to discuss tactics to pressure Russia

David O'Sullivan to meet with U.S. officials to discuss and agree on potential measures against Moscow

David O'Sullivan (Photo: European Commission)

The European Union's Special Representative for Sanctions, David O'Sullivan, is visiting Washington on September 8 to discuss with US administration officials how to increase pressure on Russia. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

EU sanctions envoy is expected to meet with US Treasury officials to discuss and agree on potential measures against Moscow in connection with Russia's escalation of war against Ukraine.

The meetings will take place against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's statement about his readiness to introduce new measures against Moscow.

The meetings will be attended by representatives of the White House, the US State Department and the Office of the US Trade Representative, the sources said, describing the talks as a sign of progress on new agreed sanctions against Russia.

On September 7, Trump said that European leaders are expected to arrive in Washington early this week to discuss the war. It is unclear whether he was referring to O'Sullivan or other leaders. The White House did not specify who he was referring to.