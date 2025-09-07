Zelenskyy on Russia's massive attack: We are counting on a strong reaction from the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on August 18, 2025 (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on a strong reaction from the United States to the massive Russian attack on September 7. This was stated by the head of state in his evening address.

"It is important that today there is a broad reaction from our partners to this attack. Obviously, Russia is trying to hurt Ukraine, and the strikes are more brazen. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world to see whether they will accept it or put up with it. Therefore, it is important that the statements of leaders, states, and institutions are followed up by strong actions – sanctions against Russia, against those associated with Russia, and strong tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. And this is what is convincing. And also our long-range capability," the president said.

The head of state emphasized that the Russian dictator does not want negotiations and is "clearly hiding from them," and thus the gasoline shortage in Russia and other economic problems are a logical response to Moscow's refusal to agree to a truce and a meeting at the level of leaders.

Zelenskyy also mentioned his phone call with the leader of France Emmanuel Macron and informed about the contact with the NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

"There have been many reactions from leaders, heads of government, heads of international organizations – we thank everyone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs all partners about Russia's latest escalation. We are counting on a strong American response. This is what is needed," the Ukrainian president added.

The reaction of the United States

On the attack of the occupiers replied Julie Davis, chargé d'affaires of the US to Ukraine: "Last night Russia yet again launched a massive attack against Ukraine, hitting civilian sites across the country in the largest aerial attack since the full-scale invasion began. The senseless killing of a mother and an infant as well as destruction on an unprecedented scale is unacceptable."

According to the official, that is why the priority of the American president Donald Trump is "to end the war through a just, durable negotiated settlement".

"The danger in any war is escalation. Russia appears to be escalating with the largest attack of the war hitting offices of the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine in Kyiv. I was with their prime minister Yulia Sviridenko two weeks ago in that building. History shows events can escalate out of control through actions as these. It is why President Trump is working to stop this war," noted special envoy of the US leader for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

He emphasized that Moscow's strike "was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war."

At the same time, Trump himself said he was ready to move to the "second stage" of sanctions on Russia for its war against Ukraine.