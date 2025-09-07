"To ensure a proper response": Zelenskyy talks to Macron after massive Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with a French colleague, Emmanuel Macron regarding Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7. About this the head of the Ukrainian state wrote in his social networks.

"We discussed the fierce nighttime Russian shelling. Unfortunately, four people were killed in Ukraine and more than 44 were injured. Our rescuers and emergency services are still eliminating the consequences of the attack across the country," Zelenskyy said.

Read also
There will be security guarantees. Later. What the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" and Trump agreed on

According to the president, he and Macron coordinated joint diplomatic efforts, further steps and contacts with partners to "ensure an appropriate response."

The president also announced that Ukraine and France are preparing "new measures to strengthen our defense."

Listen also
Demonstrate strength: The Kremlin must be destroyed literally, physically, along with the mausoleum
Volodymyr ZelenskyyFranceEmmanuel Macronstrike