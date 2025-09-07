"To ensure a proper response": Zelenskyy talks to Macron after massive Russian attack
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with a French colleague, Emmanuel Macron regarding Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7. About this the head of the Ukrainian state wrote in his social networks.
"We discussed the fierce nighttime Russian shelling. Unfortunately, four people were killed in Ukraine and more than 44 were injured. Our rescuers and emergency services are still eliminating the consequences of the attack across the country," Zelenskyy said.
According to the president, he and Macron coordinated joint diplomatic efforts, further steps and contacts with partners to "ensure an appropriate response."
The president also announced that Ukraine and France are preparing "new measures to strengthen our defense."
- On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and 13 missiles. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 751 enemy targets.
- The attack caused damage in several cities, and there were fires. In particular, in Kyiv, as a result of the downing of a Russian drone, the following happened fire in the building of the Cabinet of Ministers. In the capital, there is known about 20 injured and two deaths – a woman and her two-month-old son.
- Zelenskyy says massive Russian shelling is the Kremlin's deliberate crime and prolongation of the war.
