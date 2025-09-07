Russia launched 805 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine. There were hits at 37 locations

As a result of the massive Russian attack, nine missiles and 56 drones were recorded at 37 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of August 7 with 805 drones and 13 missiles. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 751 enemy targets, reported in the Air Force.

According to the military, the enemy fired a total of one hundred rounds at Ukraine:

→ 805 drones of various types;

→ nine Iskander-K cruise missiles;

→ four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

As of 08:30, the air defense has shot down/suppressed 751 air targets. These included 747 drones of various types and four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Nine missiles and 56 attack UAVs hit 37 locations, and the downed ones fell (wreckage) at eight locations.

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked with drones and missiles Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Kremenchuk.

In particular, in Kyiv, Russian drones hit high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. Fires and destruction occurred there.

The attack killed two people, including a baby. Another 13 people were injured.

Also in Kyiv, as a result of the downing of a Russian drone, the following happened a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers building.

Dozens of explosions occurred in Kremenchuk as a result of the Russian attack, and part of the city was left without electricity.

Russians also attacked Odesa. A multi-storey residential building was damaged as a result of shelling, reported at the State Emergency Service.

There were also fires in a nine-story building, a warehouse building and a car, and the Palace of Sports was damaged. The fires were extinguished.

Drones also attacked the infrastructure of Dnipro, reported head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

In Kryvyi Rih, UAV and missile attacks caused several fires, damaged high-rise buildings, a business and an administrative building. Three men were injured.

A 54-year-old man was killed in Nikopol region. Another local man of 64 years old was injured.

Russian attacks in Poltava region during the night damaged civilian infrastructure facilities, and fires in production facilities

There was also damage to the transport infrastructure and an emergency power outage.

