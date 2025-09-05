Russia launches 157 drones and seven missiles at Ukraine: there are hits

As of 09:00, another enemy drone was spotted in the air

Fire in Dnipro region (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and seven missiles. There were reported hits in several locations, reported in the Air Force.

The enemy launched six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and an X-59 guided missile from the Voronezh region.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, 121 enemy "shahed" and imitator drones of various types were shot down or suppressed in the north and east of the country. However, there were seven missiles and 35 drones hit in 10 locations. Another UAV is still in the air as of 09:00.

In Chernihiv region, Russians hit critical infrastructure in Novhorod-Siverska community, , the head of the district military administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, told. According to him, some settlements in the district were left without power supply, and four fires broke out.

"Critical facilities are being switched to alternative power supply. If necessary, the stabilization points will be deployed," he said .

Russia also hit the enterprise in Dnipro, and a fire broke out on its territory. 15 drones were shot down over the region.