Russia massively attacked Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Kremenchuk. A one-year-old child was killed, and there were hits

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Kremenchuk with drones and missiles. There were hits in the cities, and in the capital, two people were killed, including a child. This was reported by city mayors and military administrations.

How to reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschkoin Kyiv, Russian drones hit high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

In particular, a nine-story residential building in Svyatoshynskyi district sustained serious damage. The fourth and eighth floors were partially destroyed.

Debris also hit a sixteen-story building, causing a fire on the 15th and 16th floors.

How to reported timur Tkachenko, head of the KMMA, in Darnytsia district, a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of a four-story building and partially destroyed the third floor of the building.

An elderly woman died in a shelter in Darnytsia district. The number of people injured in Kyiv is 11.

Later, Tkachenko reportedthe Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the death toll in Kyiv has risen to two. Rescuers unblocked the body of a one-year-old child from the rubble.

Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles, reported oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

According to him, there were hits in three locations. In particular, at transport and urban infrastructure facilities and in the private sector.

An emergency rescue operation was launched there. He added that all city transport is back on line, but there is still a section where trolleybuses are not working.

"Trolleybuses are not running on the section from 95th to Kosmonavtiv due to the damage to the line. Municipal buses will stop at every stop. The power supply to the high-speed railway has been restored. We are working," Vilkul summarized.

Dozens of explosions occurred in Kremenchuk as a result of the Russian attack, and part of the city was left without electricity, reported vitalii Maletskyi, Mayor of Kremenchuk.

He added that all services are working at the sites of the strikes, and the Regional Military Administration will publish information about the consequences.

