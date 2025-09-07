"The Russian economy will be in complete collapse". Bessent says the US should put pressure together with the EU

Currently, the partners are in a "race" between who can hold out longer – the Ukrainian army or the Russian economy, the head of the US Treasury said

Scott Bessent (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

The United States and the European Union are discussing what they can do together to put economic pressure on Moscow. If the United States and the EU intervene, the aggressor country's economy "will collapse," and this will force the dictator Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, said the US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with the American TV channel NBC News.

The official spoke about the "very productive" conversation with the US leader Donald Trump and vice president J.D. Vance with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this Friday (in the EU reported that the conversation took place on Thursday, September 4 – Ed.), and also said that after that the official had a conversation with him.

"And we are talking about what the two, the EU and the US, can do together. And we [the United States] are ready. We are ready to increase pressure on Russia. But we need our European partners to follow us," Bessent said.

According to him, the partners are currently in a "race between how long the Ukrainian army can hold out and how long the Russian economy can hold out."

"And if the US and the EU can intervene, they can impose more sanctions, secondary tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will collapse. And this will force the president Putin to sit down at the negotiating table," the American official summarized.