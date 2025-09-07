Ukrainian FM discusses defense needs and sanctions after Russian attack with head of European diplomacy
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha held a telephone conversation with the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7.
"During our conversation, I informed Kaja Kallas about the consequences of Russian attacks and the priority needs of Ukraine for our people, in order to strengthen energy resilience before winter and strengthen air defense to protect critical infrastructure," the official said.
The parties also discussed the preparation of the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union and agreed that it is needed a "strong transatlantic pressure" (from the United States and the EU – Ed.) to force Russia to stop terror and move toward peace.
Meanwhile, prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, responding to the occupiers' attack on the building of the Cabinet of ministers, said that the government will continue to work despite the Russian terror, and it is time for partners to take action to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase sanctions against Moscow.
- On the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and 13 missiles. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 751 enemy targets.
- In the capital, there are known about 20 injured and the death of two people – a woman and her two-month-old son. In total, four people were killed and 44 injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack.
- President Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Macron: the politicians coordinated joint diplomatic efforts, further steps and contacts with partners to "ensuring a proper response".
