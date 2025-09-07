Ukrainian FM discusses defense needs and sanctions after Russian attack with head of European diplomacy

"Strong transatlantic pressure" is needed for Moscow to stop terror and move toward peace, Kyiv and Brussels agree

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha held a telephone conversation with the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7.

"During our conversation, I informed Kaja Kallas about the consequences of Russian attacks and the priority needs of Ukraine for our people, in order to strengthen energy resilience before winter and strengthen air defense to protect critical infrastructure," the official said.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union and agreed that it is needed a "strong transatlantic pressure" (from the United States and the EU – Ed.) to force Russia to stop terror and move toward peace.

Meanwhile, prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, responding to the occupiers' attack on the building of the Cabinet of ministers, said that the government will continue to work despite the Russian terror, and it is time for partners to take action to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase sanctions against Moscow.