Svyrydenko after the Russian attack on the Cabinet of Ministers: Despite the terror, we will work – video, photos

The Cabinet of ministers will continue to work despite the Russian terror, and it is time for our partners to act to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase sanctions against Russia, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, responding to the massive Russian attack on the night of September 7, which also damaged a government building.

"For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have hit the Cabinet of ministers building, where our entire team works. Fortunately, no one was injured. The fire was extinguished. I am grateful to the rescuers. Russian terror will not stop the work of the government. We will restore the destruction. But the lives of Ukrainians will not be returned. Overnight, four people were killed and more than 44 injured by Russian shelling across the country," the official said.

According to her, it is obvious that Moscow does not want peace.

Svyrydenko called on Ukraine's partners and all the countries of the world to "turn disappointment with Russia's actions into effective assistance for Ukraine – not for the government building, but for the protection of our people across the country."

"It's time to act. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its skies and energy infrastructure, especially as winter approaches. Increase sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce resources for the Russian military machine. This is all real – the opportunities are in your hands," the PM emphasized.

In her opinion, only "our unity and a strong response can stop Russia and bring peace."

