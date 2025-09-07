Trump says he is ready to move to "second phase" of sanctions against Russia
President of the United States Donald Trump said he was ready to move to the "second phase" of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine. Fragment of Fox News broadcast with the US leader talking to the press outside the White House publishes American administration.
A journalist asked about the "second phase" of Trump's sanctions. The video does not show what exactly the US president said, but the White House clarifies that there was an answer: "Yeah, I am."
"Are you ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia?"@POTUS: "Yeah, I am." pic.twitter.com/I2tGWy6QJC- Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025
After these words, the US president smiled. There are no other details about the "second phase" of sanctions yet.
Earlier, also on September 7, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States and the European Union are discussing what they can do together to put economic pressure on Moscow.
According to the official, if the United States and the EU intervene, Russia's economy "will be in total collapse" – and it will make the dictator Vladimir Putin sit down at the negotiating table.
On Sunday night, the Russians carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, which killed four people and injured 44. President Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Macron: the politicians coordinated joint diplomatic efforts, further steps and contacts with partners to "ensuring a proper response".
Prime Minister Svyrydenko, showing the consequences of the occupiers' attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building, said that the government will continue to work despite Russian terror, and it is time for partners to act in strengthening Ukraine's air defense and increasing sanctions against Moscow. Foreign minister Sybiha discussed with head of European diplomacy Kallas Ukraine's defense needs and the new EU sanctions package against Russia.
