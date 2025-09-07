Trump says he is ready to move to "second phase" of sanctions against Russia

The US President's words came after Bessent's statement about discussing joint US and European restrictions against Moscow

President of the United States Donald Trump said he was ready to move to the "second phase" of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine. Fragment of Fox News broadcast with the US leader talking to the press outside the White House publishes American administration.

A journalist asked about the "second phase" of Trump's sanctions. The video does not show what exactly the US president said, but the White House clarifies that there was an answer: "Yeah, I am."

"Are you ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia?"@POTUS: "Yeah, I am." pic.twitter.com/I2tGWy6QJC - Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

After these words, the US president smiled. There are no other details about the "second phase" of sanctions yet.

Earlier, also on September 7, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States and the European Union are discussing what they can do together to put economic pressure on Moscow.

According to the official, if the United States and the EU intervene, Russia's economy "will be in total collapse" – and it will make the dictator Vladimir Putin sit down at the negotiating table.