Aviation expert Khrapchynsky: Easing sanctions against Belavia could simplify logistics for the Russian army

The US lifting of restrictions on Belavia will also affect Russia's ability to maintain and repair its aircraft, an aviation expert says

Russian army (Photo: propaganda media)

The easing of sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia may simplify the logistics capabilities of the Russian army. In particular, Russian airlines can order parts for the repair of their aircraft through Belarus, and Belarusians will write them off as repairs for their own aircraft, said disassembled for LIGA.net anatoliy Khrapchynskyi, aviation expert, former officer of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aviation expert recalls that Belarus is Russia's aircraft repair hub. In particular, the Orsha and Minsk aircraft repair plants and the 558th aircraft repair plant operate in Russia.

Therefore, easing sanctions against Belarusian aviation will also affect Russia's ability to maintain and repair its aircraft. This includes military aircraft.

In the case of Belavia, the impact on the military component will be indirect, emphasizes Khrapchynsky.

"Currently, Russian aircraft are being serviced in Belarus. We are talking about both military and civilian aircraft. Belarus receives original, but not official spare parts through third countries," says the aviation expert.

Khrapchinsky emphasizes that most of the Russian military aircraft involved in the war are of the Soviet model. Russia mostly repairs them on its own, but Belarus helps with the production and restoration of certain components.

"It is not a problem for them to produce all components on their own, including avionics. A number of Belarusian factories have fully restored and increased their capacity to produce Soviet models of radio electronics. Up to the models of 2003-2005," he said.

Sanctions relief could also solve some of the logistical problems of the Russian army.

"Belarus and Russia don't have Western-style transport aircraft, but they do have Boeing cargo planes that can deliver parts from China. Now the ability to work with these aircraft can be restored," says Khrapchinsky.

At the same time, the aviation market remains complex, as much depends on the position of manufacturers, the aviation expert emphasizes.

"A lot depends on the position of Boeing – whether it decides to supply components to Belavia Techs, whether it will require supplies only for Belarusian Boeing aircraft, or whether it will turn a blind eye to the repair of Russian Boeing aircraft in Belarus," Khrapchinsky explains.

According to him, it is also unknown how the EU will react, given the recent attacks by Russian drones on Poland.

"They may not allow the company to fly to Europe. And it will be a problem for Belarusian planes to get to the United States. It is not known whether the Brazilian airline Embraer, which also deprived Belarusians of their license and the ability to service their aircraft, will agree to restore them," the expert summarized.