The release from Belarusian prisons became known after the announcement of the lifting of US sanctions against Belavia

Photo: Gitanas Nausėda / X (left - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys)

On September 11, more than fifty political prisoners were released from Belarus, reported president of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

"52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today, leaving behind barbed wire, barred windows and constant fear. Among them, which is especially important to me, were 6 Lithuanians," the politician wrote.

Read also Where do Belarusians run to?

Nausea thanked the United States and the American president Donald Trump personally for "their continued efforts to free political prisoners".

"52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!" the head of Lithuania summarized.

On the afternoon of September 11, it became known that U.S. Representative John Cole was visiting Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

At the meeting, the American official said that the United States had withdrawn sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia.