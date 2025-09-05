Trump: Looks like we lost India and Russia to China

The US leader wished the countries a long and prosperous future

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

US President Donald Trump said that the world has lost India and Russia because of the countries' rapprochement with China. He published this post on Truth Social along with a photo of the three leaders.

"It seems we have lost India and Russia to China, the darkest and most abysmal. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump wrote.

He did not specify what he meant.

on September 1, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the prime minister called on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.

as soon as possible

On the same day, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Screenshot of a photo posted by Trump (Source: truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump)