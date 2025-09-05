Trump: Looks like we lost India and Russia to China
US President Donald Trump said that the world has lost India and Russia because of the countries' rapprochement with China. He published this post on Truth Social along with a photo of the three leaders.
"It seems we have lost India and Russia to China, the darkest and most abysmal. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump wrote.
He did not specify what he meant.
on September 1, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the prime minister called on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.
as soon as possible
On the same day, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- september 3 US reacts to China's parade and says that due to the rapprochement between Russia and China, Trump ordered to revive the army.
- September 4 EU leaders talk to Indian Prime Minister about the war during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris. The statement following the conversation says India plays an important role in ending Russia's aggressive war.
