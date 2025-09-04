EU leaders talk to Indian PM about ending the war during the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

Brussels notes that the Russian-Ukrainian war poses a risk to the whole world

Narendra Modi (Photo: CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE/EPA)

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council António Costa had a phone call with the prime minister of India Narendra Modi in the fields meetings of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris. Details of the conversation published in a joint statement by European politicians.

"We sincerely welcome India's continued cooperation with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in ending Russia's war of aggression and helping to create a path to peace. This war has global security implications and undermines economic stability. Therefore, it poses a risk to the entire world," the publication says.

Meanwhile, Modi wrote that during the call, the parties "exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and efforts to bring the Russian-Ukrainian war to a speedy end."

Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa (Photo: X of the latter)

Von der Leyen and Costa also added that in the future, the EU plans to agree on a joint strategic program at the next EU-India summit, which will take place "as early as possible in 2026."

"We also remain fully committed to concluding negotiations on a free trade agreement by the end of the year. Progress is needed now to achieve this goal," the European officials said.