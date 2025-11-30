"God is their judge". After his release, Yermak said he had "no support"

The former head of the OP spoke about critics, including those he considered allies

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Former head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who resigned after the searches by anti-corruption authorities, said he had "no support" for himself. The former official said this said in a commentary to the Financial Times on November 29.

He told media that his critics – including those whom he considered his allies until recently, but who then turned against him – will get what they deserve.

"As for those I mentioned about the lack of support, they know exactly who I was addressing. Well, God be their judge," Yermak said.

Earlier, a few hours after his resignation on November 28, Yermak stated to the New York Post tabloid: "I’ve been desecrated, and my dignity hasn’t been protected, despite having been in Kyiv since February 24, 202[2]. Therefore, I don’t want to create problems for [the president] Zelenskyy; I’m going to the front. I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth."

However, Yermak did not tell journalists when and how he was going to get to the front and whether he would join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The former head of the OP also stated that holds no grudge on the Ukrainian leader for his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said in the context of the appointment of the new head of the OP that the president is still deciding in what format how his office will continue to work.