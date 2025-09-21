Following the incursion of Russian MiGs, the UN Security Council will convene urgently at Estonia's first-ever request

For the first time in the years of its membership in the UN, Tallinn has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council for September 22

UN Security Council meeting (Illustrative photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on violation of Russian military aircraft in Estonian airspace – for the first time in its history, the country has requested such an event. About reported Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Security Council will meet in an emergency session on Monday, September 22, at 10:00 a.m. New York time (17:00 Kyiv time). This is the first time in the 34 years of Estonia's membership in the UN that Tallinn has officially requested such a meeting.

"On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets [MiG-31] entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes—violating Estonia’s territorial integrity and breaching the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force," said Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna.

He noted that by openly violating Estonian airspace, Moscow undermines principles important to the security of all UN member states: "It is therefore crucial that such actions—especially when committed by a permanent member of the Security Council—are addressed within this very body."

The official emphasized that the September 19 incident is part of a larger pattern of Russian behavior aimed at testing the resolve of Europe and NATO.

"Just days earlier, 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, and a Russian attack drone remained in Romanian airspace for an hour. These are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally. This behavior requires an international response," Tsakhkna explained.

He added that Russia's behavior is incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the Security Council: "And such actions would be unacceptable from any UN member state."