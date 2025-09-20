Estonian Prime Minister explains why Russian MiG-31s that violated the country's airspace were not shot down

There are certain parameters for using force against an aircraft that violated NATO airspace, said Kristen Michal

Kristen Michal (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

The Russian fighter jets that violated Estonian airspace on September 19 were not shot down because they did not have "the right parameters," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal said. His words are quoted by the broadcaster ERR.

The official was asked why Russian MiG-31s that flew into the country the day before were not shot down.

"I would say that there are still certain parameters for the use of force. They were forced to leave the airspace after receiving the signal. But they didn't do it as fast as they could have," said Michal.

He added that Article 4 and consultations with NATO Allies will clarify how Allies will act next time.

"But NATO is acting, the Alliance is ready, and its ability to respond is at a very high level," the Estonian Prime Minister emphasized.

Michal clarifies what needs to happen for Russian planes to be shot down.

"Every action has its own parameters. I want it to be clear to the Russians: they should not come here at all, so that there is no question of shooting them down," he said.

On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they stayed over Estonia for about 12 minutes. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires to protest.

Subsequently, the Estonian government decided to request consultations with NATO allies under Article 4 – the last time this was done after Russia's drone attack on Poland on September 10.

