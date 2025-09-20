Estonian Defense Ministry shows flight path of Russian MiG-31s

Russian fighter jets flew with transponders turned off and without radio communication, Estonian defense ministry clarifies

A Russian airplane (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

A map showing the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated Estonian airspace on September 19 has been released. The map was published by, the press service of the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

"The map shows the flight path of three Russian MiG-31s that violated Estonian airspace near Vainloo Island on September 19. They stayed for almost 12 minutes with their transponders turned off, without radio communication," the report says .

The Estonian Defense Ministry reminded that NATO F-35 fighters responded to patrolling Baltic airspace.

The agency added that this is the fourth violation of Russian airspace this year.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state has traditionally denied that Estonian airspace was violated. They claim that the fighters were allegedly flying from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region.

The Russian Defense Ministry assured that the flight was conducted in strict accordance with international airspace rules, without violating the borders of other states, which was allegedly confirmed by objective control means.

Map: Estonian Ministry of Defense

On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires to protest.

Subsequently, the Estonian government decided to request consultations with NATO allies under Article 4 – the last time this was done after Russia's drone attack on Poland on September 10.

Trump says Russian fighter jets flying into Estonia could be a big problem.