Estonia calls for closing the border after Russian planes enter the country

Estonia believes that the incident with Russian planes confirms the need to close the eastern border

Urmas Reinsalu (Photo: EPA)

The arrival of Russian MiG-31 warplanes in Estonia on the morning of September 19 is an argument to close the country's eastern border. This was stated by Urmas Reinsalu, the opposition leader and head of the Isamaa (Fatherland) party, transmitsERR.

Interior Minister Ihor Taro emphasized that the issue of limiting the land border is not on the agenda at the moment, as it is an airborne violation. A provocation on land would be required to make such a decision.

Instead, Reinsalu is convinced that such incidents only confirm the need for this step.

"I believe that Russia's increasingly provocative actions should be responded to by closing the eastern border. The security situation is clearly becoming more and more tense, including on the eastern border, and I believe that this is an adequate response to Russia's behavior," the Estonian opposition leader said.

The politician added that Estonia should analyze the available tools to respond to Moscow's actions, as well as hold consultations with its southern neighbors to make such decisions jointly.