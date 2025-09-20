Trump says Russian MiG-31Ks flying into Estonia could be a big problem

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the arrival of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets in Estonia on the morning of September 19 could be a big problem. The U.S. President said this during communication with journalists at the White House.

One of the journalists asked Trump if he considered the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets a threat to NATO.

"I don't like it. This could be a big problem. I have to check it out. I'm going to take a quick look at it soon," Trump replied.