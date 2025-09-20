Trump says Russian MiG-31Ks flying into Estonia could be a big problem
President of the United States Donald Trump said that the arrival of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets in Estonia on the morning of September 19 could be a big problem. The U.S. President said this during communication with journalists at the White House.
One of the journalists asked Trump if he considered the invasion of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets a threat to NATO.
"I don't like it. This could be a big problem. I have to check it out. I'm going to take a quick look at it soon," Trump replied.
- On the morning of September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace near the capital Tallinn. In total, Russian vessels were over Estonia about 12 minutesbefore NATO sent in Italian F-35s to escort them.
- The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation to protest and hand over a note. However, the Estonian government later decided to request a consultations with NATO allies on Article 4 – The last time this was done was after the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10.
Comments (0)