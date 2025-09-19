Estonia requests NATO consultations after Russian planes fly into country

Tallinn calls the violation of its airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighters absolutely unacceptable

In response to the Russian warplanes, Estonia decided to request consultations with NATO allies, reported prime minister Kristen Michal.

"This morning, three Russian Mig-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters responded and the Russian planes were forced to flee. Such violation is totally unacceptable. The Government of Estonia has decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations.," he wrote.

On Friday, September 19, Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace near the capital Tallinn. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian сharge d'affaires to protest and deliver a note.

Russian planes were flying over Estonia about 12 minutes, the country's diplomatic service confirmed.

"NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft. This is yet another example of Russia's reckless behavior and NATO's ability to respond," said NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

Meanwhile, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe supports Estonia in the wake of this incident.

UPDATED. "This is not an accident. This is a systematic Russian campaign against Europe, against NATO, against the West. And it requires a systemic response. Strong actions are needed, both joint and by each individual country. Russia must feel more and more pain from international pressure, primarily through the economy, and sanctions are the best way to do this. At the same time, Russia's losses in the war should increase, which can be achieved through a strong Ukrainian army," responded to the event the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

REFERENCE. Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty reads as follows: "The Parties will consult with each other whenever, in the opinion of either Party, there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of either Party."