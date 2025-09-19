Russian fighter jets violate security zone of Polish company's drilling platform in the Baltic
On the evening of September 19, two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea, said polish Border Guard.
"Two Russian fighter jets made a low pass over the Petrobaltic platform in the Baltic Sea. The platform's security zone was violated," the statement reads.
Polish border guards noted that the Armed Forces and other services of the country were informed about the incident.
- Earlier, on the morning of September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace not far from the capital city of Tallinn.
- The Estonian government has decided to invite the consultations with NATO allies on Article 4 – the last time this was done after the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10.
