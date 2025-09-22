Netanyahu says Palestinian state will not be created

Israeli Prime Minister says he will announce response to "attempt to impose a terrorist state" after his visit to the US

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that a Palestinian state west of the Jordan will not be created. His statement transmits The Washington Post.

"The answer to the latest attempt to impose a terrorist state in the heart of our land will be given after I return from the United States," the Israeli prime minister said.

It is noted that Netanyahu visited the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly. on September 29, he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in the White House, after which he will return to Israel.

"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: this will not happen," the Prime Minister added.