Netanyahu says Palestinian state will not be created
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that a Palestinian state west of the Jordan will not be created. His statement transmits The Washington Post.
"The answer to the latest attempt to impose a terrorist state in the heart of our land will be given after I return from the United States," the Israeli prime minister said.
It is noted that Netanyahu visited the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly. on September 29, he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in the White House, after which he will return to Israel.
"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: this will not happen," the Prime Minister added.
- september 13, UN General Assembly adopted a resolution with support for the creation of Palestine.
- on September 21, Britain, Canada, and Australia recognized the independence of the Palestinian state, while all countries against the terrorist group Hamas.
- Israel criticized the decision of these states, saying that it does not contribute to peace.
