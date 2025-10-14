Trump announces second phase of Gaza plan, Red Cross begins to pick up bodies of prisoners
US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. He announced this in the social network Truth Social.
Trump said that all 20 living hostages released by Hamas on October 13 are doing well. However, the bodies of the dead prisoners were not handed over.
"A heavy burden has been lifted, but the work is not complete. The dead have not returned as agreed. The second phase is starting right now," he wrote, without going into details .
The US President also said during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milla that Hamas will certainly be disarmed, whether voluntarily or not, reports Sky news. However, the terrorist group allegedly conveyed to him a message that it intends to disarm.
"If they do not disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and possibly violently. Negotiations are being conducted through my people at the highest level," Trump said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces reported that the Red Cross was on its way to a rendezvous point in the northern Gaza Strip to pick up several coffins containing the bodies of dead hostages.
"Hamas must fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all hostages and the dead for a decent burial," the IDF emphasized .
- on September 29, the White House published Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. According to it, a Peace Council with the US President and former British Prime Minister Blair will be established, Hamas will be granted amnesty, and Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip..
- October 9, Trump, Israel, and Hamas signed the first phase of a peace plan, and on October 10, Israel approved an agreement to release all hostages in Gaza.
- On October 13, Trump in Egypt signed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. On the same day, Hamas released 20 live Israeli hostages in two stages: first seven, then 13 more .
