Trump announces second phase of Gaza plan, Red Cross begins to pick up bodies of prisoners

The US President said that Hamas will certainly be disarmed, possibly even by force

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/STEFANI REYNOLDS)

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. He announced this in the social network Truth Social.

Trump said that all 20 living hostages released by Hamas on October 13 are doing well. However, the bodies of the dead prisoners were not handed over.

"A heavy burden has been lifted, but the work is not complete. The dead have not returned as agreed. The second phase is starting right now," he wrote, without going into details .

The US President also said during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milla that Hamas will certainly be disarmed, whether voluntarily or not, reports Sky news. However, the terrorist group allegedly conveyed to him a message that it intends to disarm.

"If they do not disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and possibly violently. Negotiations are being conducted through my people at the highest level," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces reported that the Red Cross was on its way to a rendezvous point in the northern Gaza Strip to pick up several coffins containing the bodies of dead hostages.

"Hamas must fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all hostages and the dead for a decent burial," the IDF emphasized .