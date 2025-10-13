Hamas hands over last 13 living hostages to Israel

Rally in support of the hostages' release (Photo: EPA/STRINGER)

Hamas militants have released the last 13 living hostages and handed them over to the Red Cross. This is reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the Hebrew media and Reuters, citing information from unnamed interlocutors.

The Israeli Defense Forces soon confirmed this information - the freed hostages met with IDF and ISIS soldiers and are on their way to Israeli territory. Upon arrival in the country, they will undergo an initial medical examination.

This is the last, second stage of the release of living hostages; Hamas still has the bodies of 28 dead prisoners. Today, some of them are also planned to be handed over to Israel.

In addition, according to Reuters, buses with Palestinian prisoners released by Israel from the Ofer prison in the West Bank have begun to move. There is no information on the number of prisoners yet.