Hamas hands over last 13 living hostages to Israel
Hamas militants have released the last 13 living hostages and handed them over to the Red Cross. This is reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the Hebrew media and Reuters, citing information from unnamed interlocutors.
The Israeli Defense Forces soon confirmed this information - the freed hostages met with IDF and ISIS soldiers and are on their way to Israeli territory. Upon arrival in the country, they will undergo an initial medical examination.
This is the last, second stage of the release of living hostages; Hamas still has the bodies of 28 dead prisoners. Today, some of them are also planned to be handed over to Israel.
In addition, according to Reuters, buses with Palestinian prisoners released by Israel from the Ofer prison in the West Bank have begun to move. There is no information on the number of prisoners yet.
- on September 29, the White House published Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to which a Peace Council with the US President and former British Prime Minister Blair will be established, Hamas will be granted amnesty, and Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip.
- On October 9, Trump, Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the peace plan, and on October 10, Israel approved an agreement on the release of all hostages in Gaza.
- On the morning of October 13, Hamas released the first seven Israeli hostages.
