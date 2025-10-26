"I am watching very closely". Trump gives Hamas two days to release hostage bodies

US president suggests that militants are not returning bodies due to further disarmament of the group

Donald Trump (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump gave the militants of the Hamas terrorist group two days to return the bodies of the dead hostages. This was stated by the head of the United States wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING. Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action," the politician wrote.

Trump noted that some bodies are difficult to retrieve, but some terrorists can return now and "for some reason" they don't.

He suggested that this could be linked to the disarmament of Hamas, one of the next steps in the peace plan of the American president.

He also noted that when he said that "both sides [of the conflict] will be treated fairly," he was only referring to cases where they fulfill their obligations.

"Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely," the politician summarized, without giving any further details.

Prior to the ceasefire, Hamas held the bodies of 28 hostages; since then, it has returned 15 of them and released all 20 living hostages. The last handover of the remains of two dead hostages took place on October 21, reports the Times of Israel.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan stated that high-ranking officials of the country presented the US Vice President J.D. Vance the army's intelligence assessment of the Gaza Strip and "clearly stated" that Hamas is capable of recovering at least 10 bodies.