Israel launches air strikes in Gaza after terrorist attack – The Times of Israel

Terrorists attacked Israeli troops in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, forcing the IDF to launch air strikes on the territory, reports with reference to The Times of Israel's own data.
The incident in the city of Rafah is apparently the latest in a series of ceasefire violations by Hamas, the publication says.
The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.
Meanwhile, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir called on head of government Benjamin Netanyahu resume military operations in the Gaza Strip after the terrorist attack on the military in Rafah.
Earlier, on October 17, the IDF reported that several militants were detected coming out of a tunnel near the town of Khan Younis and approaching the Israeli military, posing an immediate threat to them.
According to the army, the terrorists were killed "in accordance with the agreement."
The IDF also reported that earlier in the day, several militants were spotted coming out of a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on the troops – no casualties were reported.
"IDF troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations to eliminate immediate threats," the statement said.
- On October 10, Israeli troops completed the first stage of withdrawal in the Gaza Strip in accordance with US President Trump's plan. After that the 72-hour period has started, during which Hamas had to release Israeli hostages and Israel had to release Palestinian prisoners.
- On October 13, Hamas released the last 20 living Israeli hostages, however, the return of the bodies of the deceased continued. On the same day, the US President, together with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, signed the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
- The evening after the agreement was signed, Hamas published a video of the public execution of eight people, whom it called "collaborators" and "criminals." Subsequently, Trump said that the militants killed "gang members" and called it "normal," while the Palestinian Authority (operating in the West Bank) condemned such executions.
- The next day, the head of the United States announced the beginning of the second phase peace plan for Gaza.
