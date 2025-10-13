Trump signs ceasefire agreement in Gaza in Egypt
President of the United States Donald Trump together with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by from the broadcast of the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which was led by the administration of Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
In addition to him and Trump, the agreement was signed by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
These four countries are mediating a peace settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.
Trump's peace plan consists of 20 points, including the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the fact that Hamas and other groups will not participate in the governance of the region (other points here).
The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is attended by more than 20 world leaders.
- On October 10, Israeli troops completed the first phase of withdrawal in the Gaza Strip – after which the 72-hour period has started, during which Hamas has to release Israeli hostages and Israel has to release Palestinian prisoners.
- On October 13, Hamas released the last 20 living Israeli hostages, but so far the militants have returned only four of the 28 bodies of the dead prisoners.
- Before attending the Egyptian summit, Trump visited Israel: in a speech to the country's parliament, he announced plans to focus on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war after the Gaza settlement.
- Meanwhile, German chancellor Merz decided to use the opportunity of the summit in Egypt to discuss with the US president the following can be done together to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
