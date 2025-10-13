Trump signs ceasefire agreement in Gaza in Egypt

Mediating powers sign document on peace settlement between Israel and Hamas at Sharm el-Sheikh summit

Donald Trump (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump together with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by from the broadcast of the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which was led by the administration of Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In addition to him and Trump, the agreement was signed by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

These four countries are mediating a peace settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

Trump's peace plan consists of 20 points, including the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the fact that Hamas and other groups will not participate in the governance of the region (other points here).

The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is attended by more than 20 world leaders.