Trump on peaceful settlements after Israel: We must first resolve the issue with Russia

Donald Trump in the Knesset (Photo: JALAA MAREY/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced plans to focus on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war after settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group. This was stated by the American leader during the performance in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

In his speech, he addressed his team members on Iran, saying that they would "easily conclude a deal" with the country, but added that the Russian war against Ukraine must first be resolved.

"I think it's going to be easy [to make a deal with Iran], but we have to deal with Russia first, we have to do that. If you don't mind, Steve, let's focus on Russia first, okay? We'll do it," the US President said, addressing his special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In the same speech, Trump admitted that when Vitkoff arrived for the first talks in Moscow, he knew nothing about the Russian Federation and little about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and politics.