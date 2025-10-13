Trump on peaceful settlements after Israel: We must first resolve the issue with Russia
President of the United States Donald Trump announced plans to focus on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war after settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group. This was stated by the American leader during the performance in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.
In his speech, he addressed his team members on Iran, saying that they would "easily conclude a deal" with the country, but added that the Russian war against Ukraine must first be resolved.
"I think it's going to be easy [to make a deal with Iran], but we have to deal with Russia first, we have to do that. If you don't mind, Steve, let's focus on Russia first, okay? We'll do it," the US President said, addressing his special envoy Steve Witkoff.
In the same speech, Trump admitted that when Vitkoff arrived for the first talks in Moscow, he knew nothing about the Russian Federation and little about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and politics.
- On October 13, Trump said that he could threaten Putin with the transfer of US long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, if he does not agree to settle the war. His statement came after two telephone conversations with President Zelensky in two days.
- Meanwhile, delegation of Ukrainian officials has departed for Washington – the main topics of the visit will include strengthening Kyiv's air defense and strike capabilities.
- The Financial Times, citing its interlocutors, reported that the heads of Ukraine and the US may meet on October 17.
