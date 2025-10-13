Zelensky and Trump may meet on October 17 – Financial Times

The meeting is scheduled after two telephone conversations between the two presidents, where they discussed Ukraine's long-range strikes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: VP)

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 17. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing three people familiar with the plans.

The meeting could come after two phone calls between the presidents last weekend, during which they discussed the transfer of Tomahawk missiles and ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Donald Trump will meet his Ukrainian counterpart at the White House on Friday to discuss how they can get Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table," writes the FT.

In addition, on October 13 , a Ukrainian delegation traveled to the United States, where it begins a week of talks with its American counterparts in Washington. One of the main topics will be strengthening Ukraine's strike capabilities.