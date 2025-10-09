Trump did not refuse to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles – Zelensky

The White House leader said that the US would consider providing long-range missiles to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

US President Donald Trump did not refuse to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, , according to Suspilne.

According to him, during a visit to the White House on August 18, they discussed the transfer of these long-range missiles. The US President said that Washington would consider such a possibility.

"Now at the last meeting, I did not hear "no". I heard that they will work at the technical level and will consider this possibility," Zelensky said.

Also, this meeting, combined with the events at the front, made Trump more widely aware that the Russians are not "selling" him what they are actually capable of doing.

According to Zelensky, reality shows that Russians will not be able to capture eastern Ukraine "very quickly".