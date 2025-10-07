Trump says he has "virtually made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine

US President says he is 'not looking for escalation' as he comments on long-range missile delivery

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump has "practically made a decision" to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. The US President made the statement while answering questions from journalists in the Oval Office of the White House.

"Yeah, I've pretty much made the decision to a large extent, if I may say so," Trump said when asked whether he had decided to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine or sell them to NATO for further transfer.

See also The US is considering the sale of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. How these missiles work

At the same time, he added that he wants to know what "they will do with them" and "where they will target them".

Trump also reiterated his thesis that Russia's war against Ukraine should never have started and said that both sides lost 7,000 soldiers in a week.

When the journalist asked about the range of Tomahawk missiles, Trump replied: "No, I know. I would ask a few questions. I want to see what... I'm not looking for escalation".