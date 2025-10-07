Trump says he has "virtually made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has "practically made a decision" to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. The US President made the statement while answering questions from journalists in the Oval Office of the White House.
"Yeah, I've pretty much made the decision to a large extent, if I may say so," Trump said when asked whether he had decided to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine or sell them to NATO for further transfer.
At the same time, he added that he wants to know what "they will do with them" and "where they will target them".
Trump also reiterated his thesis that Russia's war against Ukraine should never have started and said that both sides lost 7,000 soldiers in a week.
When the journalist asked about the range of Tomahawk missiles, Trump replied: "No, I know. I would ask a few questions. I want to see what... I'm not looking for escalation".
The Tomahawk is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile designed to strike ground targets from the sea or submarines. It has been widely used in various conflicts: the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, etc. The range of the missile depends on the modification, but is generally 1600 km.
- On July 15, 2025, WP reported that Trump was thinking of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, but so far has limited himself to ATACMS.
- On September 26, The Telegraph wrote that Zelenskiy asked Trump for long-range Tomahawk missiles.
- But, according to Axios, the US president allegedly refused to sell Tomahawk missiles to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine.
