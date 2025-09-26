Axios: Trump won't sell Tomahawk missiles to NATO for Ukraine

The Tomahawk is the only weapon system on the list that the US President did not agree to sell to NATO members for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President of the United States Donald Trump has refused to sell Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine. This was reported by the publication Axios with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The other day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that asked the American leader additional weapons system that could make the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to start peace talks – perhaps even without the need for Ukraine to use it.

Zelenskyy did not name the weapon system, but said that if Russia knew that Ukraine had it, the pressure on Russia would increase significantly.

A Ukrainian official and another person familiar with the meeting between Trump and Zelensky confirmed that the Tomahawk precision-guided missiles were involved.

Ukraine has raised the issue of these missiles with the United States several times over the past year, including in a list of equipment that Kyiv requested several months ago.

This was the only weapon system on the list that Trump did not agree to sell to NATO countries on behalf of Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the process.

REFERENCE. The Tomahawk is an American long-range subsonic cruise missile designed to strike ground targets from the sea or submarines. It has been widely used in various conflicts: the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, etc. The range of the missile depends on the modification, but is generally 1600 km.