Zelenskyy asks Trump for new weapons and advises Kremlin to look for bomb shelters

The president hopes to receive long-range weapons from the United States that can hit Russia's energy infrastructure and military plants

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/Segey Dolzhenko)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has received support from US President Donald Trump to strike Russian targets. If Ukraine receives additional long-range weapons from the United States, they will be used, Zelensky told The Axios Show.

The president said he made "one specific request" to Trump during the meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday – a new weapons system that he said would force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Zelenskiy said he would name the system as soon as the cameras were turned off, adding that Trump told him: "We will work on it.".

He emphasized that Ukraine would not bomb civilians because "we are not terrorists." At the same time, he hinted that the centers of Russian power, in particular the Kremlin, may well be under attack .

"They need to know where the bomb shelters are, because if they don't stop the war, they will definitely need them," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also said that during their meeting the day before, Trump had raised the issue of Ukraine's reciprocity in response to Russian strikes.

"If they attack our energy, President Trump supports the idea that we can respond on energy," Zelenskiy said.

In particular, Trump said the same thing about drone factories or missile facilities, although they are well protected, Zelensky added .