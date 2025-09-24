Zelensky: Trump will support Ukraine to the very end

After the meeting with Trump, the Head of State noted that the US President had shown that he wanted to support Ukraine to the very end

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received very positive signals from the US leader Donald Trump about supporting Ukraine until the end of the war. This was stated by the Ukrainian leader in interview Fox News.

Zelenskyy noted that Trump has shown that he wants to support Ukraine to the very end.

Commenting on the US leader's statement that Ukraine will be able to liberate all its territories, Zelensky said that it "was a surprise for him."

"You are right, I have received very positive signals from Trump and America that they will be with us until the end of the war. Yes, we'll see, but God willing, it will be so," Zelensky said.

The President also said that he and Trump have a better relationship now than before.

"And I think we didn't have a close relationship because we didn't have time, maybe. I don't know. I don't know the other reasons. It's good that we often call and meet. And I think that the fact that Putin lied to President Trump so many times also affected our relationship," Zelenskyy said.