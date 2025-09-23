Trump: Ukraine successfully stops powerful Russian army, situation is not good for them
Ukraine is successfully stopping the Russian army from advancing on the frontline. The situation for the occupiers at the front is not the best, said US President Donald Trump during a conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.
He noted that the United States has great respect for the struggle that Ukraine is fighting. And the biggest progress is that the Russian economy is now in a very difficult state.
The US President also reminded that everyone thought that Russia's invasion would "end in three days," but thanks to the Ukrainian military and everyone's involvement, the fight has been going on for more than three years.
"Ukraine is now very successfully stopping this powerful army. It's a very brave situation. It's not the best situation for Russia, they were hoping for a quick solution, but this has been going on for three and a half years," Trump said .
He called the fighting on the frontline heavy and noted that the situation looks like it will not stop.
- During his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump said that China and India are the main sponsors of the war against Ukraine. He criticized the countries for continuing to buy Russian oil.
- Also, according to him, the US is ready to impose "powerful duties" against Moscow that will end the war, but only together with Europe.
