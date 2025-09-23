Trump: Ukraine successfully stops powerful Russian army, situation is not good for them

The US President recalled that the Russians hoped the invasion would be over in three days

Zelensky and Trump meeting in New York (video screenshot)

Ukraine is successfully stopping the Russian army from advancing on the frontline. The situation for the occupiers at the front is not the best, said US President Donald Trump during a conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

He noted that the United States has great respect for the struggle that Ukraine is fighting. And the biggest progress is that the Russian economy is now in a very difficult state.

The US President also reminded that everyone thought that Russia's invasion would "end in three days," but thanks to the Ukrainian military and everyone's involvement, the fight has been going on for more than three years.

"Ukraine is now very successfully stopping this powerful army. It's a very brave situation. It's not the best situation for Russia, they were hoping for a quick solution, but this has been going on for three and a half years," Trump said .

He called the fighting on the frontline heavy and noted that the situation looks like it will not stop.