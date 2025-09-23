Trump at the UN: We are ready to impose powerful tariffs that will end the war, but only with Europe

US president tells at the General Assembly that unilateral US tariffs against Moscow will not be effective without European partners

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that his country is ready to impose duties against Russia, but only together with European partners. The American politician said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"If Russia is not willing to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs that will stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly," Trump said.

However, he added, for these tariffs to be effective, European countries must join the United States in adopting "exactly the same measures."

"I mean, you [Europeans] are much closer to the scene. There is an ocean between us (the United States and the Russian-Ukrainian war – Ed.). You are right there. And Europe has to step up. They cannot do what they are doing. They are buying oil and gas from Russia while at the same time fighting Russia. It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that," the US president said.

He emphasized that European countries "have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia."

"Otherwise, we are all wasting a lot of time. So I'm ready to discuss this issue. Today we will discuss it with the European countries that are here [at the UN General Assembly]," Trump added.