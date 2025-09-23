Trump: Weapons of war destroyed the world I built in my last term

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/SARAH YENESEL)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the weapons of war have destroyed the world he created. He said this while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.

He noted that six years had passed since his last speech at the UN during his first presidential term. Back then, the world was "prosperous and peaceful.".

"Since that day the instruments of war destroyed the peace I had established on two continents, an era of peace and stability has given way to one of the greatest crises of our time," Trump said.

He noted that the United States has "made progress" since his return to the presidency and that the country is now "unrivaled" and respected. Trump accused the administration of the previous president Joe Biden of "leading the United States to a series of disasters".

"America is fortunate to have the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any country on earth," he said .