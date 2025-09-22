The White House announces Trump's meeting with Zelensky on September 23

US President to deliver "important speech" at the UN on Tuesday

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

On Tuesday, September 23, US President Donald Trump will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. This was announced at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

According to her, on the evening of Monday, September 22, the American president will travel to New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. On September 23, he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump.

Leavitt noted that the US leader will deliver an "important speech" at the UN. He will talk about "restoring American power around the world" and about the "historic achievements" of his administration in eight months.

The White House spokeswoman also added that Trump is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Argentine leader Javier Millais and leaders of the European Union.

In addition, the US President will hold a multilateral meeting with representatives of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

"Following these important meetings, the president will attend an event with more than 100 world leaders tomorrow evening before returning to Washington," said a White House spokeswoman.

On September 17, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tikhiy confirmed that Ukraine is set to meet Zelensky with Trump.

Recently, Zelensky said that during a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, he would discuss security guarantees.