Sibiga discloses details of the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the UN General Assembly session

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

On September 21-26, a Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the events of the High-level Segment of the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York. About said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian delegation will also include the Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga.

In addition to Zelenskyy's speech at the UNGA general debate, the visit program includes a number of important events with the participation of the President, including the Fifth Summit of the International Crimean Platform, a high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

At the same time, Siberia will hold a number of separate events, including a thematic discussion on energy sustainability and green recovery in Ukraine, a meeting of the Group of Friends to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, a speech at the G20 ministerial meeting, and an open debate at the UN Security Council.

An important part of the visit will be a series of bilateral and multilateral talks between Zelenskyy and Sibiga with colleagues from different regions of the world, from Europe and North America to Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

"The main purpose of the visit is to consolidate international support for Ukraine against the backdrop of escalating Russian terror, to promote global efforts to achieve a just peace based on the UN Charter, to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia to implement the principle of "peace through strength," the Foreign Ministry said.

On September 17, 2025, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tikhiy confirmed that Ukraine ready for a meeting Zelensky and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On the same day, Zelensky said that the teams are working onto have a meeting of the leaders next week.