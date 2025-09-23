Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could regain all of its territory. This was the message of the American politician published in its social network Truth Social.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?" the US president wrote.

According to him, Moscow has been "fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win."

According to Trump, this situation does not add to the prestige of the Russians, and in fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger."

"When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!" the US president said.

He added that dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia are in "BIG Economic trouble," and now is the time for Ukraine to act.

"In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them (the US via PURL program sells weapons to NATO, which the Alliance is transferring to Ukraine – Ed.) Good luck to everyone!" the politician summarized.

It should be noted that the US president has not previously advocated the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, but has repeatedly stated that it will be necessary to "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia as part of a peaceful settlement.