Trump says we should shoot down Russian planes that fly into NATO

According to the US president, Russian offending aircraft must be countered

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has spoken out in favor of shooting down Russian planes that violate NATO members' airspace. This statement was made by the American politician during the meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The journalist asked Trump if he believed that the Allies should shoot down Russian planes if they invaded their airspace.

"Yes, I do," the head of US replied.

Earlier, the US secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace would not be shot down, if they do not attack.

Meanwhile, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will decide to shoot down Russian aircraft or drones that violate its airspace, based on intelligence data.