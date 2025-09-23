Trump says we should shoot down Russian planes that fly into NATO
President of the United States Donald Trump has spoken out in favor of shooting down Russian planes that violate NATO members' airspace. This statement was made by the American politician during the meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The journalist asked Trump if he believed that the Allies should shoot down Russian planes if they invaded their airspace.
"Yes, I do," the head of US replied.
Earlier, the US secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace would not be shot down, if they do not attack.
Meanwhile, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will decide to shoot down Russian aircraft or drones that violate its airspace, based on intelligence data.
- On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In general, they were on Estonian territory about 12 minutes.
- On the same day, Russian fighters violated the security zone of the Polish company Petrobaltic's drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before that, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- On September 22, Polish prime minister Tusk said that his country will bring down objects that clearly violate its airspace. British foreign secretary declared its readiness to repel offending aircraft.
- Also in favor of responding militarily to Russian provocations in the sky were the minister of defense of Lithuania and the president of the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also called for "neutralizing", rather than escorting targets.
