British Foreign Secretary: If we have to fight back against planes, we will do it

Reckless actions of the Russian dictator risk a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia, says Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

UK and NATO forces will confront Russian aircraft if necessary. This statement was made by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, reports Sky News.

"If we need to confront aircraft operating in NATO airspace without authorization, we will," Cooper said.

She said that "at best, these latest actions are dangerous and reckless".

"At worst, they are a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign states and European security. At worst, they risk getting it wrong, and they open the door to direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia," Cooper added.

She emphasized that Britain is in full solidarity with its allies.

The British Foreign Secretary emphasizes that the reckless actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin risk a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia.

"Our alliance is a defensive one, but have no illusions: we are ready to take all necessary measures to protect NATO airspace and territory. We are vigilant. We are determined," she said.

On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires to protest.

On the same day, two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week earlier, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.