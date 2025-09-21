MiG flight to Estonia shows how Russia is gaining momentum and provoking from all sides – Polish Defense Ministry

The violation of Estonian airspace is "very severe" as it lasted 12 minutes, Kosiniak-Kamysz said

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Jarek Praszkiewicz / EPA)

The arrival of Russian fighter jets in Estonia on September 19 demonstrated the intensification of provocations by Russia. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz , transmits Polish Press Agency.

The official noted that in recent years, Russian aircraft have violated Estonian airspace about 40 times.

"The latest case is very tough because it lasted 12 minutes. It shows how Russia is gaining momentum, how it provokes from all sides," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He recalled how Russian planes recently flew over the drilling platform of a Polish company, and the Russian "shadow fleet" cut the cables, located at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

"These provocations will continue, and we need to respond to them. It is also necessary to strengthen the strength and resilience of society in order not to succumb to disinformation, because there is an attempt to disinform here again, as Russia does not confirm such actions," the minister added.

The official emphasized that "the provocative nature of Russia's actions is increasing."