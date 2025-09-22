Ukraine calls for "neutralizing" Russian air targets, not escorting them, at emergency Security Council meeting

Sybiha confirmed that Ukraine is ready to integrate its air defense system with the European one

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha hinted that it is necessary to shoot down Russian targets when they enter the airspace of European countries. The head of the diplomatic department made this statement at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian aircraft, reports MFA of Ukraine.

"A strong response implies that the threat is not accompanied – not for twelve minutes (that's how long the Russian fighters were in Estonian airspace – Ed.), not for one minute – but neutralized. We reaffirm our readiness to integrate air defense systems. This is our European sky, over Ukraine and other European countries. This is our common security space. And we must create a common air shield to protect us all," Sybiha said.

The official called for the creation of an integrated European air defense system together with Ukraine, which would combine intelligence, early warning and target interception: "We have the necessary capabilities, experience and alliances for this."

The minister emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, and expressed Kyiv's solidarity with the people of Estonia and readiness to contribute to the common security of Europe.

Sybiha also noted that Ukraine is the only country in the world that resists Russia's regular massive air attacks with more than half a thousand drones and missiles, adding that Kyiv is ready to share its experience and join forces with partners.

The official drew the Security Council's attention to the fact that a meeting had already been held 10 days ago over the Russian drone attack on Poland, and emphasized that "all these events are not accidental, but deliberate actions of Russia."

"Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe. And the only way to protect peace is to respond with strength and unity. The best way to prevent a wider war in Europe is to increase support for Ukraine," the minister said, he also emphasized that Russia poses an existential threat to Europe.

In addition, Sybiha noted that Russian provocations in Poland and Estonia are reminiscent of how Russian aggression against Ukraine began in 2014.

"Hybrid attacks and escalation, soldiers without insignia, violation of the state border and other steps. We see this pattern repeating itself, but in different forms. The only effective way to counter this escalation is to respond with strength and unity," the official said.

He added that political actions must be backed up by "decisive practical steps" as "weak and delayed reactions will only encourage further aggression."