The United States criticized Russia at the UN: Either they want to escalate or they don't control their planes and UAVs

Waltz reiterates at the Security Council that the United States and allies will defend NATO territory

Mike Waltz (Photo: Al Drago / EPA)

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, the United States criticized Russia for its fighter jets' violation of Estonian airspace and a previous drone attack on Poland. This statement was made by permanent representative of the US to the Organization Mike Waltz.

"This event, following on the heels of the Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, creates the impression that Russia either wants to escalate and pull more countries into this conflict with Ukraine, or doesn’t have full control of those who operate its fighter planes and drones. Either scenario is very disconcerting, given that Russia is obviously a nuclear power with global reach," the official said.

Waltz reminded how at the September 12 Security Council meeting on Russia's drone attack on Poland, Washington called on Russia to end the war against Ukraine and "stop actions that could risk it escalating into a broader conflict."

However, instead, Russia again violated the NATO member's airspace when three armed Russian warplanes flew about 18.5 kilometers in Estonian airspace, coming within ~24 kilometers of the country's parliament, the diplomat said.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations. And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat, and to emphasize, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of NATO territory," Waltz emphasized.

He also noted that Russia must "urgently stop such dangerous behavior".

"At a time when president Trump and the United States has been focused, and spent an enormous amount of time and effort to end this horrific war between Russia and Ukraine, we expect Russia to seek ways to de-escalate – not risk expansion," the US ambassador said.

The official once again called on Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to maintain international peace and security, respect the sovereignty of its neighbors, and stop violating their airspace.

Waltz also called on Moscow to negotiate directly with Ukraine to end the war.