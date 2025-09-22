"You have been warned". Sikorsky warns Russia against further provocations at the UN
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky during his speech at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council warned Russia against further provocations against NATO members. His words are quoted by Polsat News.
"If another missile or other object enters our airspace, either intentionally or accidentally, if it is shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, do not come here to complain. You have been warned," Sikorsky said, addressing the government of the aggressor state.
The head of Polish diplomacy recalled that Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace a week after drones, also sent from Russia, flew over Poland.
"If these were accidents, why not admit them and apologize immediately?" he said.
Addressing the Russians, Sikorsky said that they cannot live in peace with their neighbors. According to him, NATO members have already forgiven Moscow for similar incidents in the past, but they did not hear an apology, only a lie.
He also noted the intensification of attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation and recalled the Russian dictator's promise to Vladimir Putin in Alaska to move from confrontation to dialog.
In his opinion, the aforementioned airspace violations "raise suspicion because they are an escalation of the hybrid war that Russia has been waging against the West for years."
In this context, he listed, among other things, the murders of politicians, journalists and human rights activists, cyberattacks, arson attacks in various European countries and attacks on Ukrainian embassies.
"The UN Security Council must send a clear signal that such provocations are unacceptable. I say to the Russian representatives: we know that you do not care about international law, and you are not capable of living in peace with your neighbors," Sikorsky added.
According to the Polish Foreign Minister, Moscow's "rabid nationalism" Of Moscow includes the need for dominance.
"And it will not end until you realize that the imperial era is over and your empire will not be rebuilt. Your three-day 'special military operation' has not been able to conquer Donbas even in 10 years," he said.
- On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they flew over Estonia about 12 minutes. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires to protest.
- On the same day, two russian fighters violated the security zone of the Polish company Petrobaltic's drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before that, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- On September 21, it was reported that after the arrival of Russian MiG-31s The UN Security Council will meet in an emergency session on Estonia's first-ever request.
